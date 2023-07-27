Good Glamm Group's Good Community partners with Nas.io

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Good Glamm Group's brand network The Good Community on Thursday announced its partnership with Singapore-based data platform Nas.io to leverage generative AI for community management.

Nas.io has a Gen AI feature for community managers, which assesses conversations in a WhatsApp community to summarise conversations and participant demographics, the company said.

"Ruby AI uses conversations in a WhatsApp group for generating a daily summary, including people's interests and their engagement levels", said Alex Dwek, chief operating officer of Nas.io, told PTI.

The Good Community has a network of around 2 crore members.