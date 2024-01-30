Good news for Ikea lovers, now get doorstep deliveries in 62 new markets

New Delhi: IKEA, the prominent Swedish home furnishings retailer with a global presence, has revealed the initiation of its e-commerce deliveries to numerous PIN codes spanning 62 districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

"As IKEA witnesses growing enthusiasm, demand, and a surge in visits from customers residing in nearby cities and towns, the expansion is implemented to accommodate this increased interest. The newly established customer meeting points will provide access to a comprehensive selection of over 7,500 thoughtfully crafted, affordable, high-quality, functional, and sustainable home furnishing products, along with practical home solutions," the furnishing brand said in a press statement.

Customers will be able to search, find, and buy their favourite products using the IKEA app, order online via the brand website www.ikea.in, or through its 'Shop by Phone' assistance service.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India, said, "The company sees great potential in e-commerce to reach and inspire more Indians. Utilizing existing stores, IKEA plans to fulfil online demand in these states. Thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to doorsteps, the brand offers an app and website for easy exploration of home inspiration, product feeds, ratings, and reviews. Customers can find special discounts as IKEA Family members, along with services like kitchen planning, interior design, and personal shopping online."

Talking about the home trends that will help IKEA shape and strengthen its relevance in these markets, Pulverer added, "Indians have a very positive outlook about their homes and see it as an important enabler of physical, emotional, and mental well-being for themselves and everyone around them."

"Our recent ‘Life at Home’ report highlighted the needs of Indian homes for better storage solutions and a focus on good sleep. We have many solutions for creating a better life at home and now we are ensuring they are accessible and affordable for all," she concluded.

Presently, 72% of customer orders in established markets are met using electric vehicles.

With this expansion, IKEA said it seeks to enhance capacities in its supply chain, contributing to increased sustainability.