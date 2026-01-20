GoodEnough Energy begins operations at 7 GWh factory in Noida

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) GoodEnough Energy on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its 7 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing plant in Noida.

The plant will be expanded to 25 GWh over the next three years.

GoodEnough Energy has begun rolling out its BESS installations nationwide, witnessing strong demand and encouraging response from leading companies across sectors, a company statement said.

According to a statement, GoodEnough Energy has now commissioned India’s largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Gigafactory in Noida.

Founded in 2023 by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik and Gaurav Aggarwal, the company aims to build futuristic energy storage solutions for the global market.

Now, fully operational with an initial 7 GWh capacity, this facility marks a turning point for Battery Energy Storage Systems in India, setting new benchmarks for the nation's clean energy infrastructure, it stated.

As the global battery manufacturing has long been dominated by China and other international giants, this milestone signals India's emergence as a dynamic force in the advanced battery storage sector and underscores the government's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the company stated.

GoodEnough Energy’s Noida Gigafactory stands as a testament to India’s commitment to technological self-reliance.

With an investment exceeding Rs 450 crore, the company is at the heart of the National Energy Storage Mission and the net-zero ambition.

Plans are in motion to expand the facility’s capacity to over 25 GWh within three years, positioning India as a global leader in grid-scale battery storage, it stated.

"Noida Gigafactory is not just a manufacturing facility, but a springboard for innovation, climate leadership, and green job creation. By supporting national initiatives like the National Energy Storage Mission and the PLI scheme, we’re helping build a resilient, sustainable India for generations to come," the company's co-founders said in the statement.

The Gigafactory’s 7 GWh operational capacity will empower high-emission sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, mining, and commercial real estate, to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint.

At its current capacity, the Gigafactory is designed to prevent over 5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year, matching the annual carbon reduction target of Indian Railways. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL