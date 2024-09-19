Goodluck India begins trial production of hydraulic tubes at Sikandrabad facility in UP

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Specialty steel producer Goodluck India has started trail production of hydraulic tubes at its Sikandrabad facility, set up at an investment of Rs 200 crore, a company statement said.

The trial started on Sunday at the manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh which has an installed capacity of 50,000 metric tonne (MT), the statement said on Wednesday.

The hydraulic tubes will find applications in construction machinery, light commercial vehicles and other industrial equipment, will act as a replacement for seamless tubes and help substitute imports. The commercial production is scheduled for the first week of January next year, the company's CMD MC Garg said.

The company is also looking to export nearly 40 per cent of its total production from the plant in markets such as the US and Europe.

Goodluck India manufactures a wide range of engineered steel structures, precision/auto tubes, forging for defence and aerospace, CR (cold rolled) products and GI (galvanised iron pipes) pipes.

These products are used by automobile manufacturers, infrastructure companies, and industries like engineering, oil and gas, among others. PTI ABI DR