Goodluck India signs tripartite agreement to bid for DRDO's aircraft programme

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Special steel maker Goodluck India on Friday announced a tripartite agreement to jointly bid for defence research organisation DRDO's advanced medium combat aircraft programme.

It has signed the agreement with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) and Axiscades Technologies, Goodluck India said in a statement.

"Goodluck India has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly bid for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme," it said.

The AMCA programme seeks to deliver a cutting-edge fifth-generation stealth aircraft featuring advanced avionics, super-cruise capability, internal weapons bays, and electronic warfare systems, the company said.

The steel maker said the partnership aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.

"...By bringing together our proven strengths in defence-grade manufacturing and engineering, we are poised to play a critical role in one of India's most ambitious and strategic defence programmes," Mahesh Chandra Garg, Chairman of Goodluck India Ltd, said.

In a separate statement, Goodluck India said its subsidiary Goodluck Defence & Aerospace Limited (Goodluck Defence) has received an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959, to manufacture medium-calibre artillery shells of various sizes.

Goodluck India currently has six manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 5 lakh metric tonnes per annum spread across two states - Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The company specialises in the manufacturing of defence products, high-end forgings, heavy fabrication of steel structures, precision tubes, etc. PTI ABI SHW