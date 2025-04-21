Goodyear to review farm tyre business in India to evaluate all opportunities

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Tyre maker Goodyear India Ltd on Monday said its US-based parent plans to review the company's farm tyre business to evaluate all strategic, operational and financial opportunities related to it.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received communication from "The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., USA -- the ultimate parent company regarding their intention to conduct a review of the farm tyre business of the Company to evaluate all strategic, operational and financial opportunities related to that business".

The company further said, "...the potential outcome of the strategic review is not currently known and there can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in the implementation of any transaction".

Goodyear, which completed 100 years in India in 2022, has two plants at Ballabgarh and Aurangabad, rolling out different types of tyres.

In the farm segment, the company supplies to all major tractor companies in India, while in the passenger car segment, it is a supplier for many leading OEMs in the country.