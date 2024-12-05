Google, Andhra govt join hands to fuel AI innovation & adoption, develop AI-ready workforce

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Tech giant Google on Thursday said it has partnered with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to drive the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the state, focusing on sectors such as healthcare and sustainability.

The collaboration aims to empower local startups and develop an AI-ready workforce through targeted training initiatives.

The MoU exchange took place in Amaravati, in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Electronics and Communications, Andhra Pradesh, between Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India, and S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Real Time Governance Society, Andhra Pradesh.

"Under this MoU, Google will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to integrate AI and ML solutions in critical areas such as healthcare, and environmental sustainability. The collaboration will also focus on promoting skill development and bridging the digital divide by providing citizens with the necessary training and resources to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

"Additionally, Google will collaborate to support the state's startup ecosystem, to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of AI," a company statement said.

As part of this partnership, Google plans to offer 10,000 certificates for its Google AI Essentials course and provide additional resources for educators to meet the increasing demand for computer science education.

"Our collaboration with Google is a significant step towards realising this vision. Together, we aim to create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem where AI drives progress in critical sectors. This partnership will also be instrumental in building an AI-ready workforce, a vibrant startup ecosystem in AI, and ensuring lasting benefits of AI for all," the minister said.

Google will also collaborate with the government to provide skilling programmes for government agencies, including Google Cloud Certifications and Skill Badges in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, and generative AI, the statement said.

It will work with the state's startup ecosystem to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, providing mentorship and networking opportunities and access to Google for Startups Accelerator programmes. Eligible AI startups will receive cloud credits, technical training, and business support.

"We are excited to combine Google's AI expertise with the state's vision to cultivate an AI-ready workforce, support local startups, and address areas like healthcare and sustainability," Bedi said. PTI ANK TRB