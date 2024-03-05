Google apps, Facebook, Instagram face network outage

New Delhi: Many users of Gmail, YouTube and social networks Facebook and Instagram faced problems in logging into their accounts in several parts of the world, including India.

Advertisment

Users turned to another social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms.

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9 PM IST, according to social media network outage tracker platform Down Detector.

"I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it's a global cyber attack," Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told PTI.

Advertisment

Users complained that they have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta, Communications Director, Andy Stone said.

A query sent to Google elicited no immediate reply.