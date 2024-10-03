Google, CleanMax collaborate to add clean energy capacity in India

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Tech giant Google and Brookfield-backed company Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) have collaborated to develop 125.4GW renewable energy capacity.

Under this agreement, CleanMax will develop a 125.4 MW hybrid project, consisting of 66 MW solar generation capacity in Rajasthan and 59.4 MW of wind generation capacity in Karnataka, a statement said.

"This collaboration with Google not only sets a new standard for environmental leadership but also illustrates our shared commitment to making a real difference in the fight against climate change," Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax said.

According to the statement, these projects will be connected to the national grid of India and will support the decarbonisation of Google's cloud services and offices across India, aligning with Google's goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy on every grid where it operates by 2030.

"We believe in the power of meaningful strategic collaborations to drive true impact and transition to resilient low-carbon systems to continue operating our businesses sustainably," Giorgio Fortunato, Head of Clean Energy & Power for Asia Pacific at Google said.

These projects are expected to start commercial operations from Q4 2025 and will generate an estimated 350,000 million kWh of carbon free energy annually, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 250,000 tons each year.

This is equivalent to planting 14.7 million trees annually, and underscores the project's vital impact on mitigating climate change, it stated.