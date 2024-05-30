Google Cloud, EkStep Foundation partner to accelerate adoptions of Digital Public Infrastructure

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Google Cloud and Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation have collaborated to expedite the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) across different domains and sectors, according to a joint statement.

Through this partnership, Google Cloud will support various DPGs, and partner with third parties like private players, non-profit organisations, and government agencies to list their sandboxes on the Google Cloud marketplace.

This will enable proof of concepts for the creation and enhancement of DPGs and DPIs, and identify Google Cloud products relevant to DPI adoption, the statement said.

"Through our advanced Cloud capabilities and EkStep's understanding of digital public goods and infrastructure, we aim to foster innovation, empower communities and create solutions to drive positive change across sectors,” said Anil Bhansali, VP Engineering and Head of India Development Centre at Google Cloud India. PTI ANK DR