Google Cloud, PwC India enhance alliance to transform enterprise solutions

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Consultancy firm PwC India will strengthen its strategic alliance with Google Cloud to augment enterprise solutions using Generative AI.

The partnership combines Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI expertise, including the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, with PwC India's deep industry insights and consulting experience, the consultancy firm said in a release.

Together, PwC India and Google Cloud aim to develop a suite of generative AI solutions that will transform key business operations across various sectors, with a special focus on tax, healthcare and legal services, it said.

"Given the immense capability of GenAI to create transformative solutions for businesses and communities, we see an opportunity to democratise GenAI for many customers across industries to develop solutions addressing their real-world needs.

"By integrating Google Cloud's advanced technology with PwC India's deep industry expertise, we aim to create a positive societal impact and also play a part in accelerating India's path toward a meaningful digital future," Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson at PwC in India, said.

The alliance will focus on areas such as conversational AI, image generation AI and search functionalities, which are expected to significantly change how Indian businesses operate and compete globally.

"Global businesses are digitally transforming with Google Cloud services, infrastructure and generative AI. This partnership will significantly accelerate digital transformations for businesses in India across all industries, helping them create new value with generative AI more quickly and safely," Chandra Sankhokar, Director of Google Cloud Partnerships India, said.

PwC India and Google Cloud will also explore GenAI use cases across industries to identify areas where businesses can derive significant value from AI investments. Enterprises will be able to leverage this collaboration to enhance their operations and drive value for their business by accelerating digital transformation.