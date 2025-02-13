Google India, Google Cloud India renew office space leases in Mumbai: Square Yards

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Google India has renewed its lease agreement for nearly 1.11 lakh square feet office space in BKC, Mumbai at Rs 3.55 crore per month rent, according to Square Yards.

Google Cloud India too has renewed the lease for office space at Rs 1.24 crore per month in Mumbai's BKC, it added. Both of them leased space at a monthly rental of Rs 320 per square feet.

"Google India Pvt Ltd and Google Cloud India Pvt Ltd have renewed their office space leases at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai," real estate consultant Square Yards said in a statement on Thursday.

The consultant said it has reviewed property registration documents. Both the lease renewal transactions were officially registered in February 2025.

The leased office spaces are located in the First International Financial Center (FIFC), a commercial project spanning 1.99 acres in BKC.

"Google India has renewed its lease for an office space spanning a total chargeable area of 1,10,980 sq ft across two floors, at First International Financial Center (FIFC), Bandra East. The lease agreement includes a monthly rent of Rs 3.55 crore. It has been renewed for the next five years, starring from June 2025," the statement said.

The rent per square feet is Rs 320 per month as per the agreement. It also features an escalation clause stipulating a 15 per cent rent increase after 36 months. The firm paid a security deposit of Rs 9.64 crore.

Google Cloud India has also renewed its lease for an office space spanning a chargeable area of 38,678 sq ft across a single floor at FIFC. The lease agreement includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.24 crore. It has been renewed for the next five years, starting June 2025.

The rent per square feet is Rs 320 per month as per the agreement. It also includes an escalation clause specifying a 15 per cent rent increase after 36 months. Furthermore, the firm paid a security deposit of Rs 3.13 crore.

Google is a global technology leader specialising in internet-related services and products, including search engines, online advertising, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

As part of its operations in India, Google Cloud India Private Limited focuses on providing cloud computing solutions, data analytics, and AI-driven services to businesses while Google India Private Limited oversees the company's broader operations, including advertising, search, and digital initiatives in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW