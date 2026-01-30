New Delhi (PTI): Google India has posted a flat profit of Rs 1,436.9 crore on standalone basis in the financial year 2025 due to decline in revenue and increase in employee and tax expenses, according to a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The company had posted a total profit after tax of around Rs 1,425 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Google India declined by 3.2 per cent to Rs 5,340 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 5,518 crore in FY24.

Total revenue of Google India, however, increased by 3.2 per cent to Rs 6,116 crore from Rs 5,921 crore on YoY basis, an account of "other income" of around Rs 776 crore.

Email query sent to Google India elicited no immediate response.

According to the analysis done by Tofler, net margin of Google India also declined 23.49 per cent on year-over-year (YoY) basis from 24.06 per cent.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 4,136 crore," Tofler said.

The company posted 7.8 per cent increase in employee benefit expense to about Rs 2,146 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,989 crore in the year ago period.

The total tax expense of Google India during the reported fiscal increased by 22.6 per cent to around Rs 543 crore from over Rs 442 crore on YoY basis.