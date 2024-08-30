Google Pay introduces UPI Circle, other features at Global Fintech Fest'24

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Google Pay on Friday introduced UPI Circle, a feature allowing users to add family members and friends as secondary users, to make digital payments without linking their bank account.

During the three-day Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 held in Mumbai, Google Pay made a slew of announcements about its new features, including UPI Circle.

Google Pay has partnered with NPCI for UPI Circle, which allows both partial and full delegation.

During the event, which concluded on Friday, Google Pay also launched eRupi (UPI Vouchers), which can be issued by existing UPI users, as well as government and corporate organisations.

Further, it rolled out Tap & Pay payments for RuPay cards, enabling RuPay cardholders to use their mobile phone for payments.

Google Pay also introduced autopay option for UPI Lite, and support for ClickPay QR on the app. PTI ANK ANK SGC SHW