Google proposes to allow real money games on Google Play

New Delhi: Google has proposed to allow real money games on Google Play in India as part of addressing anti-competition concerns.

Besides, the technology major has suggested changes to Google Ads Policy and permits games of skill to be advertised in India, subject to certain conditions.

In November 2024, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation against Google on a complaint filed by Winzo Games Pvt Ltd. Against this backdrop, Google has submitted a commitment proposal to the regulator.

"The Play Commitment Proposal, along with the Ads Commitment Proposal, addresses the Hon'ble Commission's concerns by ensuring inclusive access to Google Play and Google Ads for all compliant RMGs, eliminating any alleged competitive disadvantages, and standardising policies to prevent any adverse effects on competition," Google said in the proposal.

RMGs refer to Real Money Games.

In its order, CCI had mentioned the alleged exclusion of certain RMG apps from Google Play could result in a denial of market access. and also that the selective onboarding of DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Rummy apps allegedly distorts the competitive landscape.

It was also flagged that the prolonged duration of the pilot program, which includes only DFS and Rummy apps, is said to perpetuate advantages for these apps, creating barriers for new entrants.

"Google will replace the current pilot program by allowing the distribution of all RMGs self-declared by developers as permissible online real money games as per applicable laws/jurisprudence, on Google Play in India," the company said.

Also, the company is finalising its approach for an appropriate business model which considers developer commercial models in the RMG industry With respect to its Ads Policy, Google said it will allow games of skill to be advertised in India where the advertiser provides proof that it is in good standing with a recognised third party and certain other conditions.

Among others, it needs to be ensured that the "recognised third party has provided a third party certification that the game it intends to advertise is a permissible game of skill, and the advertiser otherwise complies with the Google Ads Policies," the proposal said.

Among other aspects, Google clarified that payment warnings are developer agnostic, applied in a uniform and transparent manner and are objectively necessary for user safety, as mandated by several directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India.

"They are not specific to any consumer, individual merchant, or a particular product 'class' (e.g. RMG vs non-RMG apps), nor do they differentiate between developers distributed on Google Play (by way of a pilot program or otherwise) or outside of Google Play. They are applied in a uniform and transparent manner and may be triggered by objective parameters that apply to all transactions alike," it noted.

