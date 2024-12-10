Google to collaborate with Himachal govt to develop people empowerment platform: CM

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) With an aim to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology for public benefit, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday asked tech giant Google to consider investing in the state.

The chief minister said that the state government plans to develop a "People Empowerment Platform" in collaboration with Google through the Labour and Employment Department, according to an official statement issued here.

"This platform would connect citizens with skilled service providers such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters that would ensure convenience while generating employment opportunities for the youth of the state in the unorganised sector," he added.

Google India Head Ashish Wattal called on the chief minister to explore collaborations on AI-driven initiatives aimed at transforming public services in Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

During the meeting, they discussed integration of advanced technology into agriculture, health, education and public grievance redressal to ensure prompt service delivery and improve lives of people.

The chief minister said that to enhance grievance redressal, the government intends to upgrade the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 with generative AI. He said the aim of this initiative was to provide faster and more effective solutions while ensuring consumer satisfaction.

In the education sector, AI-based teaching modules would be piloted in two government senior secondary schools in the state to improve learning outcomes and modernise teaching methods, he added.

The chief minister said that advanced technology has the potential to revolutionise agriculture and disaster preparedness. The accurate weather forecasting could minimize loss of life and property by enabling better planning and response from local administrations. PTI BPL HVA