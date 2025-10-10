Google will invest Rs 88,000 crore in data centres, AI in Vizag over three years: Andhra CM

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that tech giant Google will invest Rs 88,000 crore over three years in data centres and Artificial Intelligence projects in Vizag.

Indicating that this would be the “single largest investment” since the introduction of financial reforms in independent India, the Chief Minister called it a "gamechanger".

“We have finalised Google data centres (and) Artificial Intelligence. After the emergence of financial reforms in India, a single investment of nearly USD 10 billion or Rs 88,000 crore in the coming three years is being made in Vizag,” said Naidu, addressing a meeting on the sidelines of inaugurating a few private projects.

Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech India Ltd will make this investment, developing three campuses across Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli in Vizag.

Elaborating on major infrastructural projects in the region near Nellore district, the CM said two more ports – Ramayyapatnam and Dugarajapatnam – will complement the existing Krishnapatnam Port.

Similarly, he said forthcoming airports at Dagadarthi and Chennai will enhance connectivity alongside Tirupati airport and noted that bullet train projects linking Hyderabad – Chennai and Chennai – Amaravati will further improve regional transportation.

Likewise, the TDP supremo noted that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will set up a refinery at Ramayyapatnam.

According to Naidu, India will emerge as the top country and economy in the world by 2047 and Andhra Pradesh as the top state in the country.

Further, he said the Telugu community will emerge as the number one community.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a private school at Edagai village of Venkatachalam mandal in Nellore district.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister took a tour of the school and interacted with the students.

Later, he also inaugurated a project aimed at saving bulls and a bioethanol plant. PTI STH ROH