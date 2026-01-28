Google.org grants Rs 85 crore to Wadhwani AI to scale AI-powered learning

New Delhi (PTI): Google.org on Wednesday pledged a Rs 85 crore (about USD 10 million) grant to Wadhwani AI to integrate adaptive learning technologies into government platforms like SWAYAM, with the goal of benefiting 75 million students and 1.8 million educators by 2027.

This funding is part of a broader series of collaborations and investments unveiled by Google India to narrow the divide between education and technology.

Over the next three years, Wadhwani AI will build a comprehensive AI-for-education blueprint to enable responsible, India-first AI tools reach students, educators, and early career professionals.

The initiative targets the integration of proven, responsible AI solutions into government-owned digital platforms. These include SWAYAM, POSHAN Tracker, state learning management systems, and national skilling portals.

By enhancing existing public infrastructure, the programme aims to boost learning outcomes, education pathways, ease administrative tasks for educators, and equip India's youth for future employment opportunities.

Further, Google Cloud has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to launch India's first AI-enabled state university at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C) for MSDE and MoE, said the collaboration is a step toward bridging the digital divide.

"By establishing this AI-Enabled University pilot, we are aiming to create a framework that will allow thousands of institutions to independently elevate their standards," he said.

For competitive exam aspirants, Google announced the launch of full-length JEE Main practice tests within its AI assistant, Gemini. These tests are grounded in vetted content from edtech platforms like PhysicsWallah and Careers360, and will offer students immediate feedback on their performance.

Google also introduced AI Mode in Search to help students create study guides and interactive quizzes, alongside new tools for Google Classroom that allow educators to provide audio and video feedback and use AI agents to automate workflows.

"We are energised by the opportunity to scale this impact. By combining the human connection of teaching with research-backed AI principles in learning, we are helping build a future where every learner in India, regardless of their language or location, has the opportunity to reach their full potential," Google India VP and Country Manager Preeti Lobana said.