Google.org grants USD 1 million to Indian non-profit organisation Karya

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, has awarded a USD 1 million grant to Mumbai-based non-profit organisation Karya to boost upskilling of low-income communities.

The grant will support Karya’s ongoing efforts to help tens of thousands of community members access AI-related economic opportunities and complete complex, employment-linked digital tasks via their smartphones, ranging from annotating data to providing feedback that improves the performance of local language AI models, a company statement said.

Karya will use the grant to create a digital skilling pathway and translate it into 10 major Indic languages to support India's AI-ready workforce. It will also develop a multilingual chatbot using Generative AI for real-time support for its app and web-based work platforms, enhancing access to AI-related tasks and economic opportunities