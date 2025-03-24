Gopal Vittal elected as new Chairman of GSMA board

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Bharti Airtel's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal has been elected as the new Chairman of the GSMA board of directors, a release said on Monday.

He is currently the acting Chair of the GSMA board. In his role as the Chairman, Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of the industry body.

Vittal is the second Indian, after Sunil Bharti Mittal, to be elected as the Chairman of the GSMA board.

The members of this prestigious body include 1,000 telecom companies from across the world, handset and device companies, software companies, equipment providers, internet companies and organisations in allied industry sectors.

The appointment highlights the significant influence Airtel has in the global telecom industry, with Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal having held key positions on its Board for years, GSMA said in the release.

"I am honoured to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed USD 6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built," Vittal said.

He added that GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discovering, developing and delivering innovation that impacts positive change for all.

"I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the board to continue this important work," he noted.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, said Vittal's knowledge and experience make him well-positioned to lead the Board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenue streams.

For over a decade, Vittal has served on the GSMA Board in different capacities, including as Deputy Chair for the last three years.

Most recently, he was also appointed the acting chair of the GSMA board in early 2025 and has now been formally named the Chair of the GSMA board.

He will serve as the Chair of the Board until the end of 2026. The GSMA Board will announce the election of a new Deputy Chair in due course.

Vittal is also a Board member of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa PLC and Indus Towers. Before, he was the Managing Director and CEO of Airtel for 12 years.