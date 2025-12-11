Governance, integrity key to SEEPZ-SEZ's next phase of growth, says Goyal

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) The SEEPZ-SEZ is poised for a major transformation backed by lower power tariffs, waste-to-wealth initiatives, digital processes and stronger governance, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Addressing an event at the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) here, the minister urged industry to think bigger and adopt future-ready systems that reflect the aspirations of a modern, self-confident India.

"With new FTAs, modernised infrastructure and a vision for a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, India is moving at unprecedented speed and SEEPZ-SEZ must match this pace. The government is your partner, help us help you grow," Goyal said.

The transparency-driven guidelines and schemes will boost industry growth and business expansion, positioning SEEPZ-SEZ as a model, which can be emulated across the country, especially for the proposed 12 industrial parks, added the minister.

Goyal also called on the industry to make an effort towards skilling differently abled people.

SEEPZ revenue has risen from Rs 86 crore to a projected Rs 120 crore in FY26, while waste-to-wealth initiatives have grown sharply from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 11.66 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Adil Kotwal, President, SEEPZ Gems and Jewellery Manufacturers' Association (SGJMA), said that NEXT-2 represents renewed purpose and India's rising stature in the global jewellery sector.

SEEPZ exports have grown from Rs 23,000 crore to nearly Rs 30,000 crore between April and November - a 30 per cent surge despite global headwinds, he said. PTI SM MR