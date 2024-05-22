Government appoints Ramesh Babu V as CERC member

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The government has appointed Ramesh Babu V as a member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

His oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh on Tuesday, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Babu V holds an MTech degree in thermal engineering and a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering. He held the post of Director (Operations) in NTPC from May 2020 till his retirement.

"CERC was established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act 1998. CERC is the Central Commission for the purposes of the Electricity Act 2003, which has repealed the ERC Act 1998. The commission consists of a Chairperson and three other Members," the statement said.

Additionally, the Central Electricity Authority Chairperson is the ex-officio member of the commission, it added. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL