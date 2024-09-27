Government lifts white rice ban, exporters hail move

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The government on Friday lifted the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect, a move praised by exporters.

In July 2023, the government had imposed the ban to ensure domestic supply of rice and keep prices under control.

"India's bold decision to lift restrictions on non-basmati white rice exports is a game-changer for the agricultural sector," said Suraj Agarwal, CEO of Rice Villa, an exporter.

"This strategic move will not only boost the income of exporters but also empower farmers, who can expect higher returns with the impending arrival of the new kharif crop," he said.

The government has also reduced the export duty on parboiled rice to 10 per cent from 20 per cent.

Another rice exporter, Keshav Kr Halder of Halder Group who was seeking immediate removal of the ban has lauded the government's move. PTI BSM NN