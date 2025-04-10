Government, private sector should collaborate for attaining prosperity, says Oli

Kathmandu, Apr 10 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the country may attain economic prosperity through the collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Oli made the remarks while addressing the opening of the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Oli said the present coalition government was formed with a view to delivering services and facilities to the people.

He asked the private sector "to make contributions to the national economy through increasing production and productivity." "The government has been framing programmes, policies and regulations as per the advice received from the private sector," said the Prime Minister adding that the government will encourage the use of Indigenous goods and the private sector should inspire us towards this.

"As the foreign investors are interested in investing in various sectors of Nepal, the government and the private sector should join hands to create a conducive environment," Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said.

Pointing to the emerging new global economic scenario chairman of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chandra Prasad Dhakal said, "Since the US government has fixed very low customs duty applicable to Nepalese goods as compared to other competitive countries, Nepal would emerge as an attractive destination for foreign investors." "The economy should not be disrupted by any political ideology. It should be placed above everything else," Dhakal said, adding "Prosperity in the country means everyone getting opportunities." PTI SBP AMS