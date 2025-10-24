Govt actively engaging with private sector to utilise e-waste, recover critical minerals

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The government on Friday said it has been actively engaging with the private sector to build sufficient capacity in the domestic market to fully utilise e-waste and recover various critical minerals.

The government last month approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for the recycling of critical minerals.

The scheme, which is a part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, aims to provide a prudent way to ensure supply chain sustainability in the near term.

Subsequently, the Mines Ministry early this month issued the detailed Scheme guidelines after undertaking stakeholder consultations.

"The application process for the Incentive Scheme has started, having been rolled out on October 2, 2025, itself," the Mines Ministry said.

The stakeholders have appreciated the fast roll-out of the scheme, and are actively engaged with the ministry. Eligible feedstock under the Scheme are e-waste, spent lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), and other scrap such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

The scheme will help in augmenting capacity in recycling using processes like hydrometallurgy. Proven technologies for end-to-end recycling are available in the country. Premier institutes like IITs, CSIR and other R&D laboratories have developed and demonstrated indigenous capabilities in metal extraction, recycling and purification.

Some of these institutes are also imparting training in mineral processing, beneficiation and extractive metallurgy. Any skill requirement under the scheme can be met through necessary institutional tie-up by the beneficiaries. PTI SID MR