Govt added 200 GW generation capacity in last 9 years, India turns power-sufficient: R K Singh

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The government has transformed India from power-deficient to power-sufficient by adding about 200 GW of electricity generation capacity in the past nine years, Union Minister R K Singh said.

"We have connected the whole country with a unified grid, capable of transferring 1,16,000 MW from one part of the country to another. All these steps are powering the future of India," Singh said at the launch of industry event ELECRAMA on Tuesday.

The Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy stated that the government has transformed the power sector from power-deficient to power-sufficient by adding about 200 GW of generation capacity in the past nine years.

Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) formally announced the 16th edition of ELECRAMA, the world’s largest electrical show.

The show is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 22-26, 2025 on theme “Reimagining Energy for Sustainable Future”, a power ministry statement said.

The event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration towards achieving a greener, more resilient energy ecosystem.

ELECRAMA 2025 will host industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore cutting-edge innovations, trends, and solutions driving the growth of the sector.

IEEMA Vice President Vikram Gandotra said the 16th edition of ELECRAMA expects business enquiries worth USD 20 billion, with participants from 100+ countries and 10+ dedicated country pavilions.