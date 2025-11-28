Govt adds 18 private entities to list of agencies authorised to explore coal, lignite resources

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The government on Friday said it has expanded the list of agencies authorised to carry out search and exploration of coal and lignite by adding 18 new entities, taking their total number to 45.

Exploration and preparation of a geological report by an authorised prospecting agency is a prerequisite for operationalisation of a coal mine. Until now, a total of 27 entities have been authorised to operate as prospecting agencies.

The addition of new exploration agencies will result in saving of around six months for a mining operator who, until now, has to wait for a report from a prospecting agency about mineral deposits in a particular area.

The coal ministry said in a statement that 18 agencies have been added "for carrying out prospecting operations for the exploration of coal and lignite, enabling the coal blocks allottees to have more flexibility and choice towards engaging these agencies".

"...private entities duly accredited by the Quality Council of India - National Accreditation Board for Education and Training have been notified...as Accredited Prospecting Agencies," the statement said.

By expanding the pool of authorised prospecting agencies, the Centre aims to harness private sector resources, promote efficiency, competitiveness, and technological innovation in the exploration ecosystem.

The development is expected to augment the speed of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining, contributing to faster resource development and enhancing coal and lignite availability for the country, contributing enhanced availability of coal and lignite to meet the nation's growing energy needs, the ministry statement said. PTI SID HVA