Govt aid for Maharashtra farmers going on foreign study tours doubled to Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to double the financial assistance provided to farmers for undertaking study tours overseas from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said on Wednesday.

In a statement here, Bharane noted the decision aims to help farmers learn and adopt advanced global agricultural practices widely prevalent in other countries.

The foreign study tour aid for farmers has been revised after 13 years.

"The existing limit of Rs 1 lakh was insufficient due to the rise in travel, accommodation, and foreign currency costs since 2012. Therefore, the assistance has been hiked to Rs 2 lakh to allow farmers to study modern technologies (during these tours) and implement them in their fields," the minister said.

A government resolution (GR) to this effect has been issued by the Agriculture Department. The government-sponsored scheme, implemented through the Pune-based Commissionerate of Agriculture, facilitates foreign study tours for cultivators to understand global trends in farm mechanisation, irrigation, processing, value addition, and marketing.

Under the revised guidelines, farmers undertaking study trips abroad will receive 50 per cent of travel expenses or a maximum of Rs 2 lakh, whichever is lower.

The scheme, in operation since 2004-05, has so far enabled farmers to visit countries such as the US, Israel, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, France and Thailand to study modern farming techniques and innovations.

Bharane said the increased assistance would help farmers gain better exposure and motivation to adopt international best practices.

Applications under the scheme will be scrutinised by district agriculture officers and state-level committees to ensure transparency, said the statement.

The study tours are expected to benefit cultivators through exposure to advanced mechanised farming, drip irrigation, water management, organic farming, agro-processing, and agricultural exports, leading to reduced costs, higher productivity and access to new markets, it added. PTI MR RSY