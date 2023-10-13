Govt aims to bring 1,500-2,000 products under mandatory quality certification in next 2-3 years: Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government aims to bring 1,500-2,000 products under the ambit of mandatory quality standard certification in the next 2-3 years. Goyal, while addressing the BIS-organised event to commemorate 'World Standards Day', said prior to 2014, about 14 quality control orders were issued covering only 106 products under mandatory certification. "However, in the last nine years, our government has issued 126 QCOs bringing 508 products under the ambit of mandatory certification," he said.

There has been a huge increase in the number of products that have been brought under the mandatory certification. "In the future, we should be bringing about 1,500-2,000 products in the next 2-3 years," he said. From toys to electronic products are now under mandatory certification. Goyal also mentioned that setting quality standards is a herculean task but maintaining that requires dedication and commitment. This year's theme of World Standards Day, celebrated on October 14 every year, is "A shared vision for a better world" with a focus on standards for sustainable development goals (SDGs). Goyal said the SDGs mirror the government's flagship programmes and priorities substantially. Several of the government's programmes would directly contribute to advancements of the SDG agenda. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, Special Secretary Nidhi Khare and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari were present at the event. In order to achieve the SDGs, Choubey said it will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and the use of all tools, including International standards and conformity assessment. "In a world that is undergoing profound transformations at all levels, standards are the only device for the industry to keep pace with the global technological advancements," he said. The BIS not only has to meet the expectations of the economy but also has to build a forward-looking policy, which would enable it to anticipate future development, he added. The secretary said this year's theme has been centred on the pursuit of SDG-3 - ensuring accessible and safe healthcare for all. "It is not just medical devices that need to conform with standards but the entire process in the hospitals...India should become a quality-conscious nation," he said. Special secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry Nidhi Khare said, "By recognising standards as integral to SDG success, we acknowledge that these standards are not just technical guidelines but tools for driving positive change, which provide practical solutions to complex problems and help measure progress towards the SDGs".

On the occasion, a BIS catalogue of Indian Standards on herbs used for Ayurveda preparation was unveiled. A BIS facilitation centre to respond to the requirements of various stakeholders was also launched. PTI LUX BAL BAL