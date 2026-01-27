Govt aims to make 3-nanometre chips by 2032; achieve self-reliance in 75 pc tech categories in 4 yrs

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The government is aiming to make high-tech small chips of 3-nanometre node -- used in products like modern smartphones and computers -- by 2032, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The minister said the government will focus on six categories of chips -- compute, radio frequency (RF), networking, power, sensor, and memory -- under the second phase of Design-Linked Incentive Scheme that will allow companies in the country to have major control on developing 70-75 per cent technology products.

"The level of 2032 is to reach 3-nanometer chips manufacturing and design. Design, of course, we are doing even today. But manufacturing we should reach 3 nanometer," the minister said, after meeting with 24 chip design firms that have been selected under the Design-Linked Incentive Scheme.

Vaishnaw said the government wants to focus on six major systems "so that we develop our complete semiconductor design ecosystem in a very comprehensive way".

"Compute, RF, networking, power, sensor, and memory -- we will encourage academia and industry to come up with new ideas, new thoughts, new solutions in these six major categories. As we go into 2029, we will have a major capability of manufacturing and designing the chips, which are required practically in 70-75 per cent of all applications in our country," the minister said.

He said every sector will require a combination or a permutation of these six types of chips. PTI PRS TRB