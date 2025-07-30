Govt aims to make Indian auto industry world's No. 1: Gadkari

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The government's aim is to make India's automobile industry number one in the world, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, highlighting that the industry has created 4.5 crore jobs, the highest in the country.

Addressing an event here, the road transport and highways minister further said the future of Indian industry is very good.

"The size of Indian automobile industry is now Rs 22 lakh crore...and mission for all of us is to make this industry number one in the world," Gadkari said.

Presently, size of the US automobile industry is Rs 78 lakh crore, followed by China (Rs 47 lakh crore) and India (Rs 22 lakh crore).

Gadkari further said when he took charge of the transport ministry in 2014, the size of the automobile industry was Rs 7.5 lakh crore and today its size is Rs 22 lakh crore.

According to the minister, the automobile industry has created 4.5 crore jobs till now -- the highest in the country.

"This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he added.

Gadkari, however, pointed out that the transport sector contributes to 40 per cent pollution in the country, which is an economic challenge, and exhorted the industry to develop greener and alternative fuel to reduce the problem.

He also emphasised on the need of diversification of agriculture towards energy and power. PTI BKS HVA