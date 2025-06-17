Govt allocates 200 coal blocks, reaffirms push for sectoral reforms

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The coal ministry on Tuesday said it has allocated a total of 200 coal blocks so far.

"The Ministry of Coal has achieved a historic milestone with the allocation of its 200th coal mine, underscoring its relentless drive to transform India's coal sector," an official statement said.

The allocation for the Marwatola-II coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Singhal Business Pvt Ltd reaffirms the government's commitment to sectoral reforms, fostering private participation, and bolstering national self-reliance in coal production, it added.

The Nominated Authority reaffirmed the Ministry's steadfast commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to investment, reducing procedural impediments, and enabling the expeditious operationalisation of coal blocks across the country.

Over the past several years, the coal ministry has ushered in a suite of transformative reforms, from the advent of commercial coal mining and the rollout of a single-window clearance system to the adoption of digital monitoring and governance tools, according to the statement.

These measures have collectively redefined the operational landscape of the coal sector, unlocking new opportunities for private enterprise and ensuring a more transparent, accountable, and future-ready framework for resource development, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opened India's coal sector for private players. PTI SID DR