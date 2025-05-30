Govt allows AYUSHEXCIL to issue certificate of origin for non-preferential trade

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The government on Friday authorised Ayush Export Promotion Council to issue certificates of origin for non-preferential trade.

This certificate is essential to prove the place of origin of goods.

The council was set up to boost exports of Ayush products.

"Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) is enlisted under Appendix 2E of FTP 2023 (Foreign Trade Policy) for issuing certificate of origin (non-preferential), with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Appendix 2E of the policy talks about list of agencies authorised to issue these certificates.