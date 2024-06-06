Govt allows broken rice exports to Senegal, Gambia till Nov

New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) The government has given six more months to export broken rice through NCEL up to November 30 to Senegal and Gambia.

India has approved exports of broken rice to these two African nations following their requests.

The Centre banned exports of broken rice on September 8, 2022, and then amended it on May 24 allowing shipments to countries to meet their food security needs and 'based on the request of their government'.

Amending a notification dated November 30, 2023, the directorate general of foreign trade said that the period for "export of broken rice for the quantity already notified....to Senegal and Gambia through NCEL has been extended for a further 6 months up to November 30, 2024". PTI RR MR