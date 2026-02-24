Govt allows exports of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The government on Tuesday permitted exports of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The decision was taken earlier this month, but the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) notified it on Tuesday.

"The export policy of Wheat ...continues to remain prohibited. However, export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of Wheat is permitted," the DGFT said.

This decision was taken in January by the Centre.

It said that the detailed modalities for this purpose shall be notified separately.

"The export of wheat flour and related products shall continue to remain prohibited. However, export of an additional 5 LMT (lakh tonnes) of wheat flour and related products is allowed," the DGFT said in a separate notification.

It added that exports are also allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, over and above 25 lakh tonnes.

On February 13, the government announced this decision to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to farmers amid a comfortable stock position.

The decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests, the Food Ministry has said.

Wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 lakh tonnes, which is nearly 32 lakh tonnes higher compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a comfortable supply position in the country, it has added.

As of April 1, 2026, the total wheat availability in the central pool with Food Corporation of India (FCI) is projected at around 182 lakh tonnes, ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements, the ministry said.

Wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year, reflecting strong farmer confidence in wheat cultivation supported by assured MSP and procurement mechanisms, and signalling the likelihood of another robust harvest.

In view of higher stock availability, softening prices, expected higher production, and the need to prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, the government's decision will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and strengthen farmers' income while safeguarding national food security, the ministry has said.