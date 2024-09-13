Govt allows imports of yellow peas without minimum price condition

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The government on Fridays said import of yellow peas is permitted without the MIP (minimum import price) and without port restrictions.

However, the imports are subjected to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect, for all import consignments where Bill of Lading(Shipped on Board) is issued on or before December 31, 2024.

"Import of Yellow Peas ...is 'Free' without the MIP condition and without Port Restriction, subject to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (Shipped on Board) is issued on or before 31st December 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. PTI RR HVA