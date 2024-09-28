Govt allows non-basmati white rice exports with minimum price cap of USD 490 per tonne

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The government on Saturday removed the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne.

Exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply.

"The export policy for non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or gazed) ...is amended from prohibited to free, subject to MEP of USD 490 per tonne with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. PTI RR HVA