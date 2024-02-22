Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan

New Delhi: The government on Thursday permitted traders to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain and Bhutan till March 31.

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Singh said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.