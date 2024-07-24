Govt allows sale of excess tobacco produced by registered growers in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said it has allowed sale of excess FCV tobacco produced by registered growers on auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the crop season 2023-24.

The commerce ministry has also waived the additional service charges considering the crop damage in an area of 15,028.09 hectares across all soil regions in Andhra Pradesh.

It said that the decision will benefit farmers of the state to recover the loss due to cyclonic rains in view of zero penalty on sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia (FCV)) tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for 2023-24 crop season.

This consideration will handhold the farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to natural calamity and would greatly help growers continue their livelihood, it added.

"Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has approved the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for 2023-24 crop season with normal applicable service charges at auction platforms of Tobacco Board," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision has been taken due to 'Michaung' cyclonic rains during December 3-5, 2023, that resulted in an additional expenditure incurred by farmers towards replantation/gap filling in the main field.

In Andhra Pradesh, during this crop season, 43,125 farmers cultivated FCV tobacco in an area of 97,127.07 hectares and produced 205.5 million Kg. PTI RR RR SHW