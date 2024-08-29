Govt allows sugarcane juice, sugar syrup for ethanol production in 2024-25

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The government on Thursday permitted the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production in the 2024-25 ethanol supply year (ESY), reversing last year's ban.

In December 2023, the government prohibited the use of sugarcane juice or sugar syrup for ethanol production in the 2023-24 ESY (December-November) to ensure adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and keep prices in check.

"Sugar mills and distilleries are allowed to produce ethanol from sugarcane juice/sugar syrup, B-Heavy molasses as well as C-Heavy molasses for ESY 2024-25 as per the agreement/allocation with OMCs (oil marketing companies)," the food ministry order said.

The Food Ministry and Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry will periodically review the diversion of sugar for ethanol production vis-a-vis sugar production in the country to ensure year-round availability of sugar for domestic consumption, it added.

Official data shows ethanol blending in India has reached 13.3 per cent by July of the current season, up from 12.6 per cent during the 2022-23 season.

Currently, the country's total ethanol production capacity stands at 1,589 crore litres. Of this, OMCs purchased 505 crore litres of ethanol for blending purposes during the 2023-24 season.

The government aims to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending target by 2025-26.

India is the world's second largest sugar producing country after Brazil.