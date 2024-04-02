Govt allows up to 1,000 tonnes of Kala Namak rice export

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government on Tuesday allowed exports of up to 1,000 tonnes of Kala Namak rice through specified customs stations.

Kala Namak is a variety of non-basmati rice, exports of which are prohibited.

"Exports up to an aggregate quantity not exceeding 1,000 metric tonnes of Kala Namak rice is allowed through the specified customs stations, taken together, from the date on which this notification enters into force," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The authorised signatory for certification of Kala Namak rice and its quantity will be the director of Agriculture Marketing and Foreign Trade, Lucknow.

Exports of this variety of rice are allowed through six customs stations - Varanasi Air Cargo; JNCH (Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House), Maharashtra; CH (customs house) Kandla, Gujarat; LCS (land customs station) Nepalgunj Road; LCS Sonauli; and LCS Barhni. PTI RR BAL BAL