Govt announces 12 industrial parks around 100 cities

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The government on Tuesday announced the development of 'plug and play' industrial parks in or near 100 cities in partnership with states and the private sector to boost manufacturing.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said these parks will be developed using town planning schemes in a better way.

"Our government will facilitate development of investment-ready 'plug and play' industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities, in partnership with the states and private sector," she said.

Generally in such parks, the government creates trunk infrastructure and provides the land to industry.

It helps in facilitating investments into the country by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the industries.

Commenting on the announcement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 12 such parks would be developed.

"People are saying it is only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. There are 12 industrial parks. They are all over the country. Very often, you announce only one or two as an example but the details will come in due course. I will go to the Cabinet for these 12 industrial parks," Goyal told reporters here.

The finance minister also said that to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business', the government is working on the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0.

"Further, states will be incentivised for implementation of their Business Reforms Action Plans and digitalisation," she said.