Union Budget 2024: Govt announces 9 priorities including jobs and social justice

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy.

The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

Presenting her seventh straight budget, Sitharaman said the government undertakes comprehensive review of research to develop climate-resilient seeds.

In the next two years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming, she said.

Large scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase output, she stated.

The government will release new 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops.

According to her, implementation of various schemes announced in the interim budget in February is still underway.