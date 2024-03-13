Govt announces Rs 500 cr scheme to promote e-mobility

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The heavy industries ministry on Wednesday announced a new scheme to promote e-mobility in the country with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for four months beginning April 2024.

The new scheme is for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

The second phase of FAME-II or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India programme ends on March 31, 2024.

Announcing E-Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024), Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the Modi government is committed to promoting e-mobility in the country.

The scheme will be for four months till July 2024, the minister said. Under the scheme, a support of up to Rs 10,000 per 2-wheeler will be provided. The aim is to provide support for about 3.3 lakh 2-wheelers.

A support of up to Rs 25,000 will be given for purchase of small three-wheelers (e-rickshaw and e-carts). More than 41,000 such vehicles will be provided the incentive under the scheme.

The financial support will be up to Rs 50,000 on purchase of a large three-wheeler.

Subsidies under the second phase of the FAME scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, 2024, or till the time funds are available. PTI NKD ANU