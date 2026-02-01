Business

Union Budget: Govt announces setting up of one girls' hostel in every district

Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (PTI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country.

There are over 700 districts in the country.

She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.

The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.

The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.

