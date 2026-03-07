Govt announces standards of green ammonia, green methanol

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The government on Saturday announced standards of green ammonia and green methanol for India to accelerate trade of green hydrogen derivatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4, 2023, with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore to make India a global hub for production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

According a statement of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, in a significant move for the advancement of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Government of India notified the Green Ammonia and Green Methanol Standards for India on February 27, 2026.

The standards issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), outlines the emission thresholds and eligibility conditions that must be compiled in order for ammonia and methanol produced to be classified as 'green', i.e., produced using green hydrogen derived from renewable sources.

Green Ammonia Standard for India shall have a total non-biogenic greenhouse gas emission, arising from green hydrogen production, ammonia synthesis, purification, compression, and on-site storage, of not more than 0.38 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of ammonia (kg CO₂ eq/kg NH₃), calculated as an average over the preceding 12-month period.

Green Methanol standard for India shall have a total non-biogenic greenhouse gas emission, arising from green hydrogen production, methanol synthesis, purification, and on-site storage, of not more than 0.44 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of methanol (kg CO₂ eq/kg CH₃OH), calculated as an average over the preceding 12-month period.

The notification further provides that carbon dioxide for green methanol production may be sourced from biogenic sources, direct air capture, or existing industrial sources.

The ministry may revise the eligible sources of carbon dioxide from time to time, with such revisions applying prospectively, along with appropriate grandfathering provisions.

The notification specifies that detailed methodologies for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green ammonia & green methanol shall be issued separately by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

Any tender, bid process, or solicitation issued prior to the date of notifications may continue to be governed by the terms and conditions applicable at the time of its issuance; however, the procuring entity may, where feasible and with mutual consent of the parties, align such tender with the provisions of notifications, as per the statement.

Notifications of the green ammonia & green methanol standards bring clarity to industry, investors, and other stakeholders engaged in the development of green hydrogen derivatives.

The standards will facilitate decarbonisation of sectors such as fertilisers, shipping, power, and heavy industry, while strengthening India's position as a reliable producer and exporter of green fuels.

With this notification, India further consolidates its regulatory framework for green hydrogen and its derivatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the statement added. PTI KKS TRB