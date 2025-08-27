Govt appoints Akash Tripathi as SECI MD

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Akash Tripathi, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch, has been appointed as the Managing Director of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, SECI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Akash Tripathi, IAS, appointed as MD, while Santosh Sarangi to continue as Chairman," it said.

SECI's leadership structure is now formalised with Santosh Sarangi, IAS, Secretary, MNRE, continuing as Chairman.

"Tripathi's appointment brings dedicated leadership for execution at scale, tighter institutional coordination, and delivery across emerging priorities like green hydrogen, energy storage, and green energy projects, Sarangi said.

Under the MNRE, SECI is the designated agency for implementing national renewable energy initiatives, including competitive bidding for solar, wind, hybrid, energy storage, offshore wind, and green hydrogen projects etc. PTI ABI ABI SHW