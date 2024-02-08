Govt appoints consultant for implementing GPS-based toll collection system

New Delhi,Feb 8 (PTI) The government has appointed a consultant for implementing GPS-based toll collection system on national highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Road Transport and Highways Minister also said the system will be introduced on a pilot basis in addition to FASTags.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, he said it has been decided to initially implement GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System at selected sections of National Highways.

A consultant has also been appointed in this regard, he added.

Advertisment

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is encouraging FASTag users with incomplete KYC to complete their ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) process as per RBI guidelines.

According to the minister, NHAI's recent initiative aims to make the FASTag system 100 per cent KYC compliant in order to avoid inconvenience to road users at toll plazas.

Under the 'One Vehicle One FASTag', NHAI aims to deactivate/blacklist multiple FASTags issued for a single Vehicle. PTI BKS RAM