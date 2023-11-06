Govt appoints DMDs for Nabard, Sidbi

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed two Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and one for Small Industries Development Bank of India.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in separate notifications said, the central government has appointed Goverdhan Singh Rawat and Ajay Kumar Sood as DMDs of Nabard. These officers are serving as Chief General Managers at Nabard.

In another notification, DFS under the finance ministry said, the central government has appointed Prakash Kumar, serving as CGM, as DMD of Sidbi.