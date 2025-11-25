Govt appoints executive directors at Union Bank, Central Bank, and Bank of India

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The government has appointed new executive directors (EDs) at Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of India, according to regulatory disclosures on Tuesday.

The appointments have been made for a period of three years.

At Union Bank of India, Amresh Prasad, who was serving as Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank, has been named executive director.

He has been appointed for a three-year term or until he attains the age of superannuation on October 31, 2028, or until further orders.

Prasad brings with him over 32 years of banking experience spanning branch banking, zonal offices and the head office, including expertise in corporate credit, credit review and monitoring, and transaction monitoring.

In a similar move, the government has appointed E Ratan Kumar, formerly Chief General Manager at Central Bank of India, as executive director on the bank’s board. His three-year term will commence from the date he assumes office or until further orders.

Kumar, who began his career with Central Bank of India in 1997, has about 35 years of diverse experience across core banking and IT functions.

Meanwhile, at Bank of India, Pramod Kumar Dwibedi took charge as executive director on November 24. Over a three-decade career, he has served in multiple roles across India and overseas, gaining exposure in nearly all areas of banking operations as well as administrative responsibilities.

All three appointments were formalised through a central government notification dated November 24, 2025.

